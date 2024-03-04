Sankofa Series: What Nkrumah said to white journalists at his first foreign conference after independence

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Ghana's first Prime Minister, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, made a strong impression on the world stage when he attended the first international conference after Ghana's independence in 1957.



During the event, Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah was asked by a journalist whether he had attended the conference to listen, observe, or present his own perspectives, given the fact that the country had just gained independence.



Responding to the journalist, Nkrumah stated, "I think I have come to listen."



Pressed further on the issues emerging from Ghana's independence, Nkrumah acknowledged, saying "Yes, there are one or two problems. But there are points about which I don't know whether they have to be raised at a conference or outside of it."



The journalist then inquired if Ghana should serve as a model for other Commonwealth nations aspiring for independence.



Nkrumah's response reflected his commitment to pan-African unity and the pursuit of sovereignty.



He added that, "Yes, particularly; it should set an example to the other dependent territories that are at the moment trying to achieve their independence."



On March 6, 1957, Ghana gained independence from the British. The leader of the fight at the time was Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with his Conventions Peoples Party (CPP) thereby making Ghana the first country in the Sub-Sahara to gain independence from the colonisers.



