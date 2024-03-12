Sankofa Series: ‘Auntie Dedei’, the female icon who was poisoned for supporting Nkrumah

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Rebecca Naa Dedei Aryeetey, a prominent Ghanaian businesswoman, political activist, and feminist, is celebrated as a key figure in Ghana's fight for independence.



Born in 1923, her entrepreneurial prowess and unwavering commitment to Ghana's liberation played a significant role in shaping the nation's history.



Known as the chief financier of the Convention People's Party (CPP) and affectionately dubbed the queen of the "market queens," Naa Aryeetey's legacy continues to inspire generations.



Her flourishing flour business not only earned her wealth but also positioned her as a pivotal supporter of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.



Naa Aryeetey's close relationship with Nkrumah was evident in her fervent campaigning and unwavering support for his political endeavors, even against members of her own community. She mobilized market women in Accra, rallying their massive support for Nkrumah during elections.



Tragically, Naa Aryeetey's life was cut short when she was poisoned at a gathering at Ho, in the Volta Region, by opponents of Nkrumah.



Despite her untimely death on June 22, 1961, her contributions to Ghana's independence movement and her dedication to the CPP endured.



Remarkably, Naa Aryeetey's impact extended beyond politics. She spearheaded initiatives for social change, including advocating for women's empowerment and inclusion in the socio-political sphere.



Her vision for a progressive Ghana led her to invest substantially in the CPP, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the party's ideals.



One of Naa Aryeetey's notable contributions was her collaboration with an American friend to introduce double-decker transport buses to Accra.



These iconic buses, affectionately named "Auntie Dedei" in her honor, symbolize her enduring legacy in Ghanaian society.



In recognition of her indelible mark on Ghana's history, Naa Aryeetey was immortalized on the country's 50 pesewas coin.



Her image serves as a reminder of her remarkable achievements and the pivotal roles she played in Ghana's journey to freedom.



