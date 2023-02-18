Sand winning company smokes peace pipe with Akyem Abuakwa traditional council after clash

Regional News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Summertide Company limited has smoked peace pipe with Akyem Abuakwa traditional council two years after the company clashed with Okyeman Environmental taskforce over alleged illegal sand winning.



The company rendered an unqualified apology to Okyenhene and asked for forgiveness.



In june 2021, Okyeman Environmental taskforce as part of its routine operation invaded the sand winning site of the company at Obeng Yaw Village in Upper West Akyem District in Eastern region amid sporadic gunshots to stop their operation.



Two workers of the company suffered injuries during the clash with Okyeman Environmental taskforce.



A mob pursued and attacked the taskforce who went to seek refuge at the Police station.



The tires of a jeep Patriot SUV with registration number GS9835-19 used by Okyeman Akwansrahene was destroyed.



Five members of the Okyeman Environmental taskforce – Nana Barfuor Sarpong, Nana Barima Twum Tarbiade II, both sub-chiefs in Akyem Abuakwa, Jonathan Martey, Eric Yaw Obeng, and Victor Ahenkora Koranteng were arrested.



One AK 47 assault rifle with 3 magazines and 7 Pump action cartilages were retrieved from them.



They were subsequently arraigned before the court on Friday, June 19, 2021, on seven charges which are; conspiracy to commit a crime with kidnapping, Kidnapping, causing unlawful harm, stealing, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, possession of firearm and ammunition but granted ghc20,000 bail with two sureties each.



The Akyem Abuakwa traditional council held a press conference to declare war against the company never to operate on Akyem Land.



Addressing the media yesterday,the Chief Executive officer of Summertide Company Limited Atsu Forson said upon sober reflection,he has withdrawn the court case and rendered an unqualified apology to Akyem Abuakwa traditional council for clemency.



“The court case was withdrawn long time ago so there is no case in court .We have also written to Ofori Panin Fie for forgiveness so we are using this platform to admit our guilt in the first place and render apology to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council.



He said the company is not engaged in illegal sand winning however it will collaborate with the Okyeman Environmental taskforce going forward for environmentally sustainable operation.



Akyem Abuakwa State secretary D.M Ofori Atta acknowledged that the company is pleading for clemency which the Ofori Panin has directed him to through the right traditional processes for clemency and forgiveness of his transgressions.



“Atsu Forson has written to the palace pleading for clemency .But in Okyeman you can’t plead for clemency with a mere letter. Customary law knows no writing so we told Atsu, that it was not the right customary procedure to plead for clemency for forgiveness of his transgressions against Okyeman.That, should organized the media that were used to bastardize the palace through its publications on the incident, to apologize. He is a native of Akyem Land working here so if he is pleading for forgiveness, we can’t turn it down but must follow the clear customary procedures” D.M Ofori Atta said.



