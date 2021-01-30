Samuel Sesah wins KNUST SRC presidential elections

Regional News of Saturday, 30 January 2021
Source: Kuulpeeps
Samuel Sesah on a second attempt has been elected to occupy the high office of the President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Student’s Representative Council.
KNUST SRC President-elect, Sesah is a fifth-year Doctor of Optometry student at the university.
He won the election in a landslide victory as he beat three other presidential candidates to win the seat.
He obtained 8,194 votes which represented 87% of the total valid votes cast.
In an unprecedented COVID-19 dictated educational system, Sesah will have the task of ensuring students needs are met.