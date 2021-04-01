Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is a ‘conviction politician’ – Ras Mubarak eulogises

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ras Mubarak, a former Kumbungu MP, has hailed Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for taking a bold step to resign from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, Ras Mubarak described his fellow NDC comrade as a “conviction politician”.



He further indicated that Okudzeto Ablakwa’s resignation is “a vote of no confidence in the Minority Leadership”.



“Only a proper leadership election, and not a coronation, is what would save the [Minority] caucus from further crisis. Those at party headquarters should wake up and smell the coffee,” Ras Mubarak concluded.



The North Tongu MP on Wednesday, March 31, wrote a letter to the Speaker of Parliament communicating his decision to step down as a member of the Appointments Committee.



Not giving too much detail, Ablakwa told Speaker Alban Bagbin that his decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision [are] both personal and on principle,” his letter read on.



The 13-member NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee have received flak from their own party supporters and other members of the public for approving some of President Akufo-Addo’s ministers they believed should have been rejected by the Committee.



On Monday, however, the Committee by consensus approved Finance Minister-nominee Ken Ofori-Atta, a matter that did not go down well with some party members.



But the General Secretary of the NDC claims it was a decision by the National Executive of the party that their MPs should support the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister-designate.



