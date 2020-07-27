General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Sammy Gyamfi’s comments about security services proves NDC is a lawless party - NPP Organizer

National Communications Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

NPP Regional Youth Organizer, Moses Abor has described the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as nation wreckers.



Mr. Abor said this in reaction to the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi for allegedly saying the NDC will sack all security personnel when the party comes into power.



“The NDC will deal gravely with anyone occupying an office in an impending NDC government who denotes the peace-loving principles. Thousands of soldiers and policemen will lose their jobs and source of income when NDC comes back to power,” Sammy Gyamfi is quoted as saying during a weekly press conference.



According to him, Sammy Gyamfi’s statements have exposed the caliber of people in the NDC, claiming the party’s flagbearer and former President, John Dramani Mahama has similarly consistently undermined the security services.



To him, the NDC is a lawless party.



“This continues to be the litmus test that differentiates the NPP from the NDC as the NDC has nothing good to offer Ghanaians. Let's stay awake and be vigilant, for the destroyers comeforth to deny us our peace and good policies been implemented under the Nana Addo led administration,” he said.



He called on Ghanaians to condemn the unsavory comments by the NDC Communications Officer and reject them in the upcoming 2020 elections.





