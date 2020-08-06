Sammy Gyamfi files complaint against Kennedy Agyapong for 'chasing after' his life

General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has filed a legal complaint against Kennedy Agyapong for allegedly threatening to kill him.



This action follows claims that Kennedy Agyapong threatened to assassinate Sammy Gyamfi for speaking to national issues in a manner which does not favour the Assin Central MP.



In the suit signed by AB&M Legal Consult and reported by Myjoyonline, the NDC communicator is requesting for investigations to commence into the conduct of Mr. Kennedy Agyapong in accordance with the Criminal Offenses Act of Ghana, 1960 (Act 29.)



“While speaking in the Twi language on the said programme, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong stated among other things that, if our client does proceed with his advocacy on national issues in a particular manner, he shall in a matter of three seconds organize his thugs to beat and or finish our client mercilessly”, part of the complaint read.



However, citing the death of Ahmed Suale, Sammy Gyamfi said he was disturbed by the threats, hence the decision to formally report the issue to the police.



“Having regard to recent history and the notorious fact that a prominent investigative journalist by name Ahmed Suale was shot and murdered in cold blood by some unknown criminals following similar threats made on his life by the same Mr. Kennedy Agyapong; our client, as a law-abiding citizen feels compelled to formally write to you and lodge a complaint against the said Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.



“This will avert a possible repeat of what happened to the late Ahmed Suale when his life was threatened by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong on that very ‘Ekosisen’ platform and other media platforms.” The complaint read.





