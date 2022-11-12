Sammy Gyamfi denies knowledge of hootings at Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has denied having anything to do with the hooting of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The President and his vice have recently faced incidents of hooting on separate occasions while delivering speeches at the Global Citizen Consent and also at the Hogbetsotso festival, respectively.



On the back of these, there have been images circulating on the internet containing screenshots from an supposed WhatsApp group chat, where Sammy Gyamfi is alleged to have congratulated the people for the good work done for the hooting.



The communicator was allegedly seen in the chats saying that they would continue to monitor the activities of the president in order to go and hoot at him in their numbers.



In the alleged group chat also, Sammy Gyamfi asked if everyone had received their GH¢500. One of the messages said the former president, John Dramani Mahama was in support of their actions to mobilize the youth to be hooting at their opponents.



Sammy Gyamfi, has however, in a tweet on his official Twitter account, indicated that he is not a member of the WhatsApp platform whose screenshots are circulating.



He further stated that they were creations of members of the New Patriotic Party.



“I’m not a member of the WhatsApp platform indicated on the attached files (that is if it exists). The attached files are FAKE and the creation of amateur and lazy NPP hirelings who are the very people sharing same. Beware of this unsophisticated buffoonery so you don’t fall victim”, his tweet reads.



