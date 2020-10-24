Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Sammi Awuku, others escape another accident; vehicle goes up in flames

The Tundra vehicle carrying their PA system suddenly went up in flames

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku and some Northern Regional Executives of the party escaped another accident in Tolon some few hours ago.



MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that a Tundra vehicle carrying their PA system suddenly went up in flames in the middle of the crowd where party supporters had gathered to be addressed.



The incident happened at the Tolon station around when the National Organiser, Regional Chairman and the Parliamentary candidate were expected to address the multitude of supporters gathered there.



The vehicle which was parked in the middle of the station with supporters and constituents already in attendance to listen to the National Organiser and the Regional Chairman suddenly caught fire with people running for their lives. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.



The National Organiser and the team had left the Palace of the Tolon Naa and heading towards the events grounds with just a few meters away when the vehicle went up in flames accompanied by some explosion.



The Personnel of the Ghana Fire Service were at the scene to bring the fire under control.



The National Organiser, the Regional Chairman and the Parliamentary Candidate are reported safe but were forced to cancel their scheduled event in the town. They had earlier visited four other communities within the Constituency.

