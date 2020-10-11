Politics of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Sammi Awuku grateful to Ghanaians for show of love and concern after near fatal accident

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Sammi Awuku has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the generality of the Ghanaian people for the show of love and concern following his involvement in a near-fatal accident yesterday, Thursday, October 8, 2020.



The quintessential NPP National Organiser in a post on his Facebook Page said he was overwhelmed by the extreme show of love from loved ones.



"I am overwhelmed by the extreme show of love through calls and messages from all loved ones so far," he posited.



Mr. Awuku also added that, "I am most Grateful to the covenant-keeping God for preserving me and my team and giving us another chance to enjoy the gift of life. Back on the road to continue the 4more agenda. #GratefulHeart"



Mr. Awuku yesterday escaped a near-fatal accident on the Ejisu-Konongo Highway.



The hardworking NPP National Organiser was enroute to Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital from Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Capital when the incident occurred.



According to sources a tricycle which was on the same stretch lost control and run into the vehicle in which Mr. Awuku was travelling in the outskirts of Ejisu.



In an attempt to avoid hitting the tricycle, Mr. Awuku’s vehicle veered off the road and got badly damaged in the process.



This portal is told the NPP National Organiser was returning from the Ashanti Region where he had gone to train party organizers and volunteer groups earlier in the day.



He has been out and about the various regions in the country training party organizers and mobilizers ahead of the 2020 elections.



Mr. Awuku with his team including the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, Nana Tima Boakye, the Deputy Coordinator of the Free Senior High School Programme, Mr. Mark Sasu Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Maame Afia Akoto, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC and Alfreda Aboagye the Eastern Regional Director of MASLOC were in the Western North Region yesterday to train party organizers in th

