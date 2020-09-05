Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Samira Bawumai shakes Kumasi today

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency, Hajia Samira Bawumia

The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, is expected to come to life with the glittering blue, white and red colours of the ruling New Patriotic Party as the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, joins thousands of party functionaries to perform the official launch of Regional Women's Campaign.



The Second Lady is expected to join other leading figures in the party, including the Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Osei and Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, at the Centre For National Culture, as the ruling party kick starts outdoor campaign with the view to retaining power come December 7, 2020.



Already, the city is bubbling with excitement with thousands of flags and other paraphernalia in anticipation of the arrival of the Second Lady.



The Ashanti Regional Women's Organizer of the party, Nana Ama Ampoma, told this website in an interview that about 5,000 party functionaries are expected to grace the occasion.



According to her, all the necessary measures, ad far as COVID-19 protocols were concerned, have been put in place to protect everyone who will be at the grounds.



She said the party would use the occasion to outdoor the various committees under which the women's wing would embark on its campaign activities, adding that the function would present the opportunity for the women's wing to consolidate its key position as 'election deciders'.



"We have seen the data from the Electoral Commission and the percentage of female voters on the register. Its therefore crucial that we involve women in every single activity the party will undertake so as to garner enough votes from them" she noted.



According to her, there is no doubt that women are the major beneficiaries of the various social interventions introduced by government under the able leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



"Talk about Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS, NABCO, amongst others; women as a group, form the bigger portion of beneficiaries so I have absolutely no doubt at all that Ghanaian women will once again reward the NPP in December 7 in order for us to continue these laudable programmes" Nana Ama Ampoma emphasized

