Samia Nkrumah to make another attempt at Jomoro Seat as Independent MP

Politics of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Daughter of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah, has disclosed her intention to contest for the Jomoro seat in the Western Region as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming 2024 election.

“I hope to contest the Jomoro seat in 2024 as an Independent Candidate and the independence doesn’t mean against everybody,” she said.



In her opinion, being an Independent Candidate means being free from any political party affiliations, because she has not seen how political parties have really served Ghana.



Samia Nkrumah made the point while discussing issues on Nkrumah Day on the GTV Breakfast Show on September 21, 2023.



Samia Nkrumah further explained that she is not running for political office as a member of any political party but rather as an independent candidate. She believes that running as an independent is a way to be free from political partisanship in Ghana.



She emphasised that her decision is not to antagonise any political party and undermine the importance of the role political parties play in the democratisation of the country. She maintained that going as an Independent Candidate would accord her some freedom to operate and work for the betterment of the people of Jomoro.



Samia Nkrumah advised political parties to devise developmental plans such as plan A and plan B rather than talking about political party A or party B, in other words, providing better alternatives.