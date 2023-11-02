Samia Nkrumah joins ‘National Match for Palestine’, condemns Israel's attack on Gaza

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Samia Nkrumah, the daughter of the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and a former Member of Parliament for Jomoro, joined hundreds of Ghanaians protesting Israel’s attack on Gaza in Ghana’s capital town, Accra, on Thursday, November 2, 2023.



Speaking to the media at the demonstration, Samia Nkrumah, who is also a former chairperson of the Convention People’s Party, said that Israel's attack on Gaza must stop because innocent civilians are being killed.



She said that Israel cannot punish innocent people just because of the actions of the Islamic extremist group, Hamas.



“1000s of children, children! have lost their lives. And we cannot sit back and not pay attention to this. This is indiscriminate punishment, collective punishment.



“We all condemned Hamas on the 7th of October, but now is the time to condemn Israel's action in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank that are occupied by Israel. I say this knowing very well that I have Israeli friends and Palestinian friends,” he said.



She added, “The world needs to be aware that this can't happen and we in Ghana, the people, must add our voice to the millions of people all over the world that there must be a humanitarian corridor... enough, no more killing; war is never the solution; the solution is political. But before we get to the political solution, we need to stop the bombing, stop the killing, and stop the destruction.”



Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border with Israel and killed some 1,400 Israelis on October 7, 2023, prompting an unprecedented scale of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.



According to aljazeera.com, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has so far killed 8,500 Palestinian civilians, including more than 3,500 children.



