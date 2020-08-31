Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Same old valued and ‘bankrupt’ Mahama has nothing good for Ghanaians – NPP

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Pro NPP Group, Action Patriots for Justice (APJ), has mocked former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suggesting they are “bankrupt of policies” and ideas to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



They also believe that the supposed refined John Mahama is a scam with the same old value and quantity.



APJ wondered why the former President is seeking another term in government when his track record is nothing to write home about adding that, how can a man fly with heavy loads of incompetence, indecisiveness, and corruption, tied around his waist weighing him down, and unfortunately for him, (JM) he cannot do away with such loads to allow him fly because that is his make and order of DNA.



In a statement copied to otecfmghana.com on Monday, August 31,2020, APJ wondered why ‘’John Dramani Mahama, the luckiest and youngest vice/president after late Prof. Mills comes with anything incompetence; dumsor, graduate unemployed association, regimes of create, loot and share/double salary, cancellation of the allowances of student teachers and nurses, collapse of health insurance and so on will seek for re-election’’.



‘The abysmal performance and track record of JM is enough to label him as the worse president ever in the history of this country, yet, the same character and quantity is back with a questionable confession that, he admits making some mistakes whilst in power as a president and wants to come back to correct himself, as if, governance is a substitute for experiment’’, APJ added.



30th August 2020



How can a man fly with heavy loads of incompetence, indecisiveness, and corruption, tied around his waist weighing him down, and unfortunately for him,(JM) he cannot do away with such loads to allow him fly because, that is his make and order of DNA.



A trip down memory lane in our democratic dispensation will show that, the kind of Leaders Ghana have had from 1992 to date, have something that rings a bell in our ears when their names are mentioned, either positive or negative.



Jerry John Rawlings is known of his massive rural electrification programme that moved many towns onto the national grid.



John Agyenkum Kuffour is always celebrated with HEALTH INSURANCE, DISCOVERY OF OIL, METRO MASS TRANSPORT, SCHOOL FEEDING, FREE MATERNAL CARE, just to mention a few.



Late prof. Mills on the other hand, can be remembered for his one time premium policy for HEALTH INSURANCE that never saw the light of the day and the famous JUDGEMENT DEBT REGIME that served as a conduit to siphon the covers of this country and indeed, that was exactly what happened



John Dramani Mahama, the luckiest and youngest vice/president after late Prof. Mills comes with anything incompetence; DUMSOR, GRADUATE UNEMPLOYED ASSOCIATION, REGIMES OF CREATE ,LOOT AND SHARE/DOUBLE SALARY, CANCELLATION OF THE ALLOWANCES OF STUDENT TEACHERS AND NURSES, COLLAPSE OF HEALTH INSURANCE and so on.



The abysmal performance and track record of JM is enough to label him as the worse president ever in the history of this country, yet, the same character and quantity is back with a questionable confession that, he admits making some mistakes whilst in power as a president and wants to come back to correct himself, as if, governance is a substitute for experiment.



With few months to four(4) years of the first term of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo’s government, almost all the things he promised can be felt or touched as a sign of good leadership aimed at transforming lives.



Space and time will not allow me to list all the unrivalled, atypical achievements of president Akufo Addo’s government.



But for us in Action Patriots for Justic((APJ), just free SHS, scattered INFRASTRUCTURAL PROJECTS across the country in less than four(4) years, free WATER and subsidized ELECTRICITY in this covid-19 era, is enough to dwarf JM and the NDC to the bench.



Say no to JM and his already corrupt, deliberate and reckless, promises designed to deceive Ghanaians for political gains and nothing else.



Endorse Nana for round two (2) to do more for mother Ghana.



SECRETARY



Kwadwo Owusu



0244160707



CONVENER



Kwain Issac



020 619 2775

