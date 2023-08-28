Sam Jonah showers prayers on broadcaster Kwabena Bobie Ansah on his birthday

Politics of Monday, 28 August 2023

Sir Sam Jonah has showered prayers on broadcaster, Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah, as the latter marks his 44th birthday.



In a video shared with GhanaWeb, the broadcaster and entrepreneur, Bobie Ansah, is captured on his knees while Sir Sam Jonah laid his right hand on him and spoke words of prayer over him.



“Today, 28 August 2023, marks the 44th birthday of one of Ghana's renowned broadcasters, entrepreneurs, and a living institution of many records in radio, Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah.



“As part of the celebrations, billionaire of many decades, Sir Sam Jonah, has showered a special prayer on the broadcaster,” a caption on the video said.



In the video, Sam Jonah was heard praying for God's protection and guidance for Bobie Ansah, urging him to continue to serve the country.



"You have achieved so much in 44 years. You've put so much effort in 44 years, and, clearly, you are blessed..." Sam Jonah added.



The popular radio presenter has been credited with the building of many radio shows and personalities who are still blazing the trail in the radio space.



Some of his records include the building of the "Akokoabon" show on Hello FM, and the Kukurantumi show on Nhyira FM, all in the Ashanti Region.



He also built Asempa FM, and now the Citizens show on Accra FM.



Nana Yaw Kesse of Peace FM, the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA), Dominic Kissi of Asempa FM, Akosua Ago of Okay FM, and recently Nana Ama Agyarko, of Accra FM, are some of his proteges.







