Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Sam George taunts Gabby Otchere-Darko on social media

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko over a post the latter shared on social media.

Gabby, on Friday, March 8, 2024, shared a quotation from the book of 2nd Chronicles in the Holy Bible which speaks about King David’s desire to build a house for God and God telling him that it was his son who would eventually build the house.

The NPP stalwart and cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wrote, “Second Chronicles, chapter 6, verses 7 to 9”.

Second Chronicles 6:7-9 reads as follows:

“7. When David my father wished to build a house for the name of the LORD, the God of Israel;

8. The LORD said to him: ‘In wishing to build a house for my name, you did well.

9. But it is not you who will build the house, but your son, who comes from your loins: he shall build the house for my name.”

Reacting to this in a post on X, Sam George inferred that Gabby was admitting that God had rejected the sacrifice of his cousin, President Akufo-Addo.

“You admit God has rejected the sacrifice of your cousin? Praise be to God,” he wrote.

Even though the Ningo-Prampram legislator did not state it categorically, he was probably referring to President Akufo-Addo’s promise to build the National Cathedral of Ghana to thank God for making him president.

