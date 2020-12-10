General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George's reaction after election results declaration

Sam Nartey George retained his seat in parliament

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam Nartey George, has spoken for the first time after the declaration of results by the Electoral Commission Chair on December 9, 2020.



Mr. George who retained his seat in parliament after the polls on December 7, expressed gratitude to his constituents for what he described as the ‘overwhelming’ love shown him.



The MP polled some 48,661 votes representing 70.96% over his NPP opponent, Alexander Leonel Martey who polled some 10011 votes representing 29.04%. This win surpassed his 2,000 margin he had projected ahead of the elections.



Following the final declaration of polls by the country’s electoral body, he took to his social media page on Twitter to not only express his profound appreciation, but pledge his commitment to spearhead development and progress for his constituents.



“Dear Ningo-Prampram, I am humbled by your overwhelming endorsement of my second term. I am excited about the journey ahead with you by my side, working towards our collective vision. Let’s forge ahead with the strength of our beliefs and the drive in our hearts.



“I believe together, we would see a better Ningo and Prampram. Thank you for believing in me and all I represent,” he wrote.



Some 18 NDC MPs lost their seats in the just ended race, while some 33 NPP MPs lost theirs.







Meanwhile, the NDC has rejected the results of the presidential elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said at a press conference a few hours after the declaration of the results that the party has reservations about the way and manner in which the polls were conducted hence, the rejection.



“We reject the presidential elections as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us of a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted,” the Tamale South lawmaker said.





