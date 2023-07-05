Sam George issues warning to the US against meddling in Ghana's legislative process

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam George, the lead sponsor of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, 2021, has issued a stern warning to the United States of America (USA) against interfering in Ghana's plan to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The Ningo-Prampram MP, along with seven other legislators, sponsored the private members' bill.



Drawing attention to the US sanctions imposed on Uganda and its legislators following the passage of a similar bill in that country, Sam George expressed his concern. He firmly stated that Ghana would impede US economic interests in the country if any such actions were taken.



"We have taken judicial notice of what they have done to the Speaker of Uganda. After Uganda passed the bill, sanctions were imposed on the Speaker of Uganda's parliament and on the sponsors of that bill," Sam George highlighted.



He further asserted, "We will serve notice as well that if they replicate the same with our Speaker and Members of Parliament, we will also take action against their [US] business interests in our country because they serve in this country and make money from here and send it back home. They cannot hold us to ransom."



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 has been a topic of intense debate in the country, with proponents arguing that it is necessary to safeguard Ghanaian cultural values and norms.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and impose stringent penalties for offenders.



Critics of the bill argue that it infringes upon the fundamental human rights of individuals and promotes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



They contend that a more inclusive and tolerant approach is necessary to foster diversity and respect for all members of society.



