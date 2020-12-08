Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Sam George exceeds 20,000 gap mark he predicted against Alex Martey

Sam Nartey George, Parliamentary Candidate-elect for 2020 polls

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has exceeded the 20,000 gap mark he projected against his contender, Alex Martey of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The MP, prior to the 2020 polls, was confident of maintaining the seat with a wide gap against his opponent.



Sam George’s prediction came to pass after certified results from the collation centre of Electoral Commission, at Ningo-Prampram, announced the MP won by 28,690 votes with 48,601 votes against Alex Martey who secured 19,911 votes.



The outspoken National Democratic Congress representative after voting in his hometown, at Ahwiam, in an interview with GhanaWeb said his party was confident of a landslide victory against the NPP.



Without mincing words, Sam George established that “…Absolute victory for John Mahama and myself and there’s never been a shadow of doubt in my mind and I said this as far back as August 2019 even before the NPP went to congress to elect a candidate for my constituency because I didn’t care who they’d bring.”









