Sam George blames ET Mensah for Ningo-Prampram chaos during parliamentary primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has said the parliamentary and presidential elections in the Ningo-Prampram constituency on May 13 was very peaceful until the former Member of Parliament for the area, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah, came around to cast his vote.



According to him, it was ET Mensah’s boys who attacked the police, which caused mayhem at the polling center.



“The elections were going on peacefully until ET Mensa came there; the confusion came there after he left because he came with a group of boys, and they came and started those agitations; they were the ones who attacked the police,” Sam George told Berla Mundi on the New Day show on TV3 Tuesday, May 16.



There was a series of incidents of chaos in the Ningo Prampam Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on May 13.



At some point, voting had to be halted for the police to have a meeting with the two contestants.



This follows confusion between the camps of the two candidates in the parliamentary race, the incumbent, Sam Nartey George, and his contender, Michael Kwetey Tetteh.



At one point, the chaos was over an alleged court order, in another instance, it was due to an attempt by some people who were not delegates.



However, calm was restored, and the voting continued, after which Sam George emerged as the winner.







