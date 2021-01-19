Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Salaga police receive two pick-ups

The new vehicles for the Salaga Divisional Command

The Salaga Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service has taken delivery of two brand new Nissan hardbody pick-up vehicles from Mawums Limited.





The donation which forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company is expected to equip police in the East Gonja Municipality to fight the increasing rate of crime.



At a short Ceremony in Salaga to hand over the cars to the Police, the Head of Human Resource at Mawums Limited Naa Ameley Asiedu mentioned the donation is to improve the work of the police through the provision of a better response and enhancing the availability of service to the people of Salaga.



She is hopeful, the donation will increase police patrols in the Salaga division to clamp down on the increasing rate of kidnapping, highway robberies among other crimes that will require police mobility.



“We trust that this gesture will help improve the work of the police to continue to deliver consistent policing in our community,” she said.



The Salaga Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Amos Yelisong, in his acceptance address expressed gratitude on behalf of the division to Mawums Limited for the gesture.



He revealed the vast nature of the division coupled with limited resources has led to a rise in criminal activities such as kidnapping, highway robberies, assault and attacks on police personnel.



“I wish to state that a more worrying situation confronting us as an administration in this area is kidnapping cases we are beginning to record in this area. Even though we have managed to effect some arrest, we appeal for community cooperation to tackle the menace”.



He appealed to the East Gonja Municipal Assembly to construct a police quarters for police personnel.



For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for the East Gonja Municipal Assembly assured the police administration of the continues support of the assembly. He hinted a police bungalow for the Divisional Commander is seventy percent complete.