Salaga South MP commission light for Dagombia, Yahyili, Matropole and communities in the constituency

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Office of Salaga South MP

The people of Dagombia and Yahyili were full of excitement when they got connected to the national electricity grid.



The event witnessed the Chief of Dagombia, being joined by the MP for the constituency, Hon Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, the former MP, Salifu Adam Braimah and the acting MCE, Mohammed Tamimu to officially turn on the power for the people of Dagombia and Yahyili.



Speaking with Hajia Zuwera on the sidelines of the event, Hajia Zuwera said "I'm delighted to be here with the people of Dagombia and Yahyili to share in their joy.



Anything that brings relief to the people of Salaga South constituency remains my priority and I'll be there for them at all times.



In times of joy and in times of grief. Hajia added, "I'm optimistic that together as a people, we'll facilitate progress and development for our people."



The electrification project which was started under the last NDC administration was successfully completed under the tenure of the immediate past MP and the current MP under the rural electrification program.



The five beneficiary communities are Dagombia, Yahyili, Mabungi, Kunkuo and Matropole, Nakpayili and Supresso. Hon Hajia-Zuwera in addition to installing street lights in the communities also presented 50 led bulbs to each community.