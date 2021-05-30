Safe and dignified menstruation is a fundamental need for women and girls – MP

General News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

•The MP for Salaga South has said women need to be confident and bold when menstruating to enhance menstrual hygiene



•She added that it is important to ensure that every girl can learn, play, and safeguard her own health



•Her call was made to mark the celebration of the World Menstruation Hygiene Day



Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency, Zuwera Ibrahimah, has said the fundamental needs of every woman are safe and dignified menstruation without any shame or unnecessary barriers.



She added that it is important to intensify education on menstrual health to boost the confidence of women and by so doing to prevent the shame and stress they go through during menstruation.



She made this call while speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, May 28, 2021, to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration.



“Mr Speaker, access to safe and dignified menstruation is a fundamental need for women and girls. It is important to ensure that every girl can learn, play, and safeguard her own health without experiencing stress, shame or unnecessary barriers to information or supplies during menstruation. Meeting the hygiene needs of all adolescent girls and women in all settings enables human rights, dignity and public health,” she said.



