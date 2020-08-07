General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Sack rioting students from boarding house - GES orders schools

Director General of GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered senior high schools across the country to de-boardinize students who are engaged in examination malpractices and insubordination.



According to a statement issued by the GES on the recent riots in some schools in regards to the WAEC examinations, it said students engaging in such acts should be punished.



According to the Ghana Education Service (GES), the deboardnized students will have to commute from their homes to the various schools under parental supervision.



Also, Headmasters of these schools have been directed to report all forms of criminality to the Ghana Police Service for investigations to be conducted and punishment meted out where necessary.



The Service has also ordered that students established to be involved in the destruction of school property should be surcharged.









