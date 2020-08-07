General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Sack final year SHS students involved in reckless violence from boarding house – GES

Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

Heads of the various Senior High Schools(SHSs) where final year students have been engaged in misconduct over “strict invigilation” and “social distance” at examinations halls have been directed to deboardnize all students found culpable.



According to the Ghana Education Service(GES), the deboardnized students will have to commute from their homes to the various schools under parental supervision.



Also, Headmasters of these schools have been directed to report all forms of criminality to the Ghana Police Service for investigations to be conducted and punishment meted out where necessary.



The Service has also ordered that students established to be involved in the destruction of school property should be surcharged.



The Ghana Education Service in its statement called on parents to speak to their wards to maintain high level of discipline and comportment because pleas for mitigation will not be accepted by the various schools.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.