Sack Hawa Koomson if she doesn't resign - Kwesi Aning to President Akufo-Addo

Prof Kwesi Aning is a Security Expert

Security Expert, Prof Kwesi Aning, has called for the dismissal of a Member of Parliament who fired gunshots at a registration centre in Kasoa if she fails to resign herself.



“It is my hope that the President will ask Hawa Koomson to step aside or probably dismiss her,” Prof Aning said on Joy News TV’s PM Express.



According to him, the warning shots fired by the MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Special Initiatives were unacceptable, premeditated and put the lives of her constituents at risk.



The Director of Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre said the incident brings to the fore the ease of acquiring guns in Ghana.



Mavis Hawa Koomson admitted on Monday, July 20, 2020, that she fired a gun at a voters registration centre in Kasoa.



“None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself,” the MP, who is also Special Development Initiatives Minister, told Adom FM.



She added that the gunshot was a way of protecting herself at the registration centre since her police escort had not started working that day.



The MP indicated she went to the place because she heard her opponent had bussed people from other places to the registration centre.



“I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn, my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence,” she said.



On Monday the Kasoa Peace Town Top Hill Down polling station was closed down by the officials of the Electoral Commission after gun-wielding men stormed the premises.



Police have also arrested four persons in connection with the incident.



The MP has been condemned for firing the shots, with the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) saying her action was selfish.





