Sack Achimota School headmistress to teach others lesson - ASEPA tells GES

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability(ASEPA) has called for the immediate dismissal of the Headmistress of the Achimota School.



“The Ghana Education Service must take this punitive action to show that at least they are interested in protecting the rights of students in Ghana,” ASEPA said in a statement on Monday.



The demands made by ASEPA follow the landmark ruling by the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court that ordered Achimota School to admit the two embattled Rastafarian students.



The Court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules of Achimota School.



ASEPA in its statement contended that the lost time and the emotional stress inflicted on the Rastafarian students must not go without compensation.



“The law that governs this Country, 1992 Constitution is Supreme, it provides the basis for the enforcement of the rights of Citizens, any other law or regulation of any school or association is subservient to the provisions of the1992 Constitution, and people such as leaders of educational institutions must be made to understand that you cannot abuse the rights of a child under the guise of rules and regulations,” the statement said.







The two, Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea through their parents filed suits urging the court for enforcement of their fundamental rights to education.



The two were denied admission due to their dreadlocks which the school said per their rules ought to be kept down.