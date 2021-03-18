SSNIT responds to CLOGSAG's allegations of coerced declaration form signing

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

The Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has reassured its members of their commitment to paying them of their benefits accurately.



This was in response to some allegations levelled against them by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) that SSNIT is coercing its members to sign a declaration form that essentially did not allow any pensioner "any claim thereafter, even if there are even genuine grounds for further payment."



In a rejoinder copied to GhanaWeb, SSNIT stated "that in our quest to serve Members and Clients better, we assist Members of the Scheme to vet their SSNIT Statements of Account to ensure completeness and accuracy. Members

may then attest to whether the Statements of Account are accurate or not by signing the appropriate documents."



Having stated the above point, the State social security and insurance agency added that " if any inaccuracy is noticed, Members can draw the Trust’s attention for it to be rectified and indicate whether they want their benefits to be paid whilst the issues with the Statements are resolved later. Members may also exercise the right to wait for the anomalies to be corrected before their pensions are computed and paid."



It pointed out that a member after attesting to the completeness and accuracy of a SSNIT statement to be used for the computation of their benefits does not forfeit any rightfully earned benefits when additional financial information is retrieved for such a member at a later date.



SSNIT has thus assured all of its contributors and pensioners of paying them their due at all times.



