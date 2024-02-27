SONA 2024: We’ve done more in 8 years than the NDC - Akufo-Addo boasts

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his government has achieved more in eight years, compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the indicators are there to prove his claim.



“I have the confidence to say that every performance indicator used shows we have done more in these seven (7) years than in any of the eight (8) years under the NDC,” he stated.



The president explained that his government took the decision, as promised, to modernise and formalise the economy through digitalisation, and has embarked on one of the most far-reaching digitalisation exercises in Africa.



He said that his government has enrolled 17.6 million people on the Ghana Card, and provided unique biometric identities to the majority of Ghanaians, up from the figure of 900,000 that they inherited in 2017.



“Indeed, Mr Speaker, on coming into office seven years ago, the government took the decision, as we promised, to modernise and formalise the economy through digitalisation. In this regard, we have embarked on one of the most far-reaching digitalisation exercises in Africa. Up from the figure of nine hundred thousand (900,000), which we inherited when we came into office in 2017, we have, thus far, enrolled 17.6 million on the Ghana Card, and, therefore, provided unique biometric identity to the majority of Ghanaians. We have also implemented a digital property address system with unique addresses for all properties in Ghana.



“Furthermore, through the implementation of mobile money interoperability, we have also provided access to financial services for adult Ghanaians through mobile money accounts that are interoperable with bank accounts. Ghana is now ranked number one in Africa in terms of access to financial inclusion. We have digitalised the provision of public services at the ports, DVLA, NHIS, GRA, Births and Deaths, Registrar of Companies, ECG, and Ghana Water, amongst others. Ghana is ranked number one in West Africa and number seven in Africa in e-governance. We have also implemented the use of drones in the delivery of medicines, blood and vaccines, and Ghana currently runs the world’s largest medical drone delivery service,” he stated.



President Akufo-Addo added that with the strides attained in the country, especially through digitalisation, Ghana is going to be part of the digital revolution that is sweeping the world, and that his government is committed to leveraging technology to transform the nation.



“We have also networked all teaching, regional and district hospitals and patient records can easily be accessed in these hospitals without the need for a folder. Ghana is making giant strides in the area of digitalisation, thereby improving transparency, accountability and efficiency in the public sector, and accelerating the growth of our economy. We are definitely going to be part of the digital revolution that is sweeping the world,” he added.



The president said this when he was delivering the 2024 State of the Nations Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel