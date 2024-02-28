SONA 2024: Ghana ranks No.1 in Africa in terms of financial inclusion - Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Ghana has achieved remarkable feats in the areas of financial inclusion and digitalisation, according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The country ranks number one on the continent when it comes to financial inclusion.



In his 2024 State of the Nations Address (SONA) delivered on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the president highlighted some of the achievements of his government in leveraging technology to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



He said that through the implementation of mobile money interoperability, his government had provided access to financial services for adult Ghanaians through mobile money accounts that are interoperable with bank accounts.



He also said that his government had digitalised the provision of public services at various institutions, such as the ports, DVLA, NHIS, GRA, Births and Deaths, Registrar of Companies, ECG, and Ghana Water, among others.



The president added that his government implemented the use of drones in the delivery of medicines, blood and vaccines, making Ghana the country with the world's largest medical drone delivery service.



“We have also networked all teaching, regional and district hospitals and patient records can easily be accessed in these hospitals without the need for a folder.



"Ghana is making giant strides in the area of digitalisation, thereby improving transparency, accountability and efficiency in the public sector, and accelerating the growth of our economy.



"We are definitely going to be part of the digital revolution that is sweeping the world,” he added.



