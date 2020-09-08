General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

SHS teachers shoot down John Mahama's claims of infrastructure in schools

Teachers of Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region under Ashanti Teachers Front (ATF) have discounted claims of massive infrastructural development in the second cycle institutions as claimed by Former President John Dramani Mahama.



They argue that in terms of infrastructure in second cycle institutions in Ghana, the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are unmatched to that of erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration under former President John Dramani Mahama.



"Nana Akufo-Addo’s achievements far outweigh that of NDC’s eight years”, teachers group in Kumasi; Ashanti Teachers Front (ATF) at a press conference addressed by it Secretary, Mr. Michael Mensah observed.



According to members of ATF, as teachers from select Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Ashanti Region, having listened to the flagbearer of the opposition NDC, Mr. John Mahama said that he did more than what the current government is doing in terms of infrastructure development and it is necessary for them to set the records straight.



“As teachers located across the length and breadth of this country, we have seen infrastructural developments on in our various places of work,” Mr. Michael Mensah told press men in Kumasi.



He also debunked public knowledge that teachers abseentism under previous administration reduced from 27% to 7% as their check as the Ghana Education Ministry indicate otherwise.



“Whilst the teacher worked for three years and paid him for three months, and expect him to give a maximum best, that was time teacher absenteeism soar up,” the Secretary of ATF disputed Mr. Mahama’s claims of reducing teachers abseentism under his watch.



"...based on the aforementioned facts the former President John Mahama cannot be trusted with Ghana’s education, especially, the most monumental social interventions policy, Free SHS.”

