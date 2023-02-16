SHS placement: First-years to report on February 20 as 69% of students placed

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

At least 538,399 Basic Education Certificate Examination graduates qualified to be placed in the various Senior High Schools across the country out of the 547,329 registered candidates, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has revealed.



A total of 372,780, representing 69.24 percent (69.24%) of the qualified students, have automatically been placed in one of their choices.



However, 165, 619 qualified candidates representing 30.76 per cent, could not be matched with any of their choices.



“All such students are, therefore, to do Self–Placement to select from available schools,” the GES said in a statement on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the first-year students are to report to school on February 20, 2023, for registration and possible orientation for academic work to commence on February 27, 2023, the statement further noted.