Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

SHS graduates in Ayawaso West Wuogon to check their results for free

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyeram Alhassan

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon who is seeking reelection, is making sure to gain some of the votes from the young.



Her campaign team has offered to pay the WASSCE results checking fees for all the Senior High School graduates living in the constituency.



The election is just weeks away and candidates are doing their best to get as many votes as possible.



These candidates could now save themselves the GH¢10 that is required for checking their results.



2020 WASSCE results



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Friday, November 13, 2020.



According to WAEC, the subject results if 2,383 candidates have been cancelled for engaging in collusion, bringing foreign material to the examination hall and tearing part of their question papers to solicit assistance.

