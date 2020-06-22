Regional News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

SHS final year students yet to report in Builsa North District

Final year Senior High School (SHS) students in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region are yet to report to school to prepare for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 10th and 11th COVID-19 addresses to the nation, eased restrictions on education for final year students in tertiary and second cycle institutions to prepare for their exit examinations.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited second cycle schools in the Builsa North District, as at 0900hours on Monday morning, no student was seen on the campuses.



At the Sandema SHS, teachers and non-teaching staff were seen in their face masks chatting among themselves with handwashing facilities positioned at the entrance to the Administration block. The situation was not different at the Sandema Senior High Technical School (SANSECTEC) campus, as teachers were seated under trees chatting about COVID-19 among themselves.



Dormitories and classrooms of both schools were deserted as no student was spotted around or inside the structures.



The GNA speaking with Madam Victoria Mahama Aganalie, the Builsa North District Director of Education, at the Sandema SHS, confirmed that the final year students across the District had not reported even though staff had reported and were ready to work. “This is the second school I have visited this morning, and from what I have observed, the teachers are all prepared to receive the students. Teachers and non-teaching staff are in face masks, but no student has reported yet.”



Madam Aganalie, who also oversees the Builsa South District, said Zoomlion Ghana Limited had undertaken fumigation exercises in all the SHSs across the two Districts.



The Director said Headteachers across the District were encouraged to ensure 25 students per class to observe the social and physical distancing, adding that, “More classrooms are created to ensure that we observe the social distancing protocol.” Madam Aganalie said even though the two Districts were yet to receive their share of government’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), enough measures were in place to ensure the safety of both staff and students across the Builsa North and South Districts and assured parents that their children would be safe.



“We shall enforce the wearing of face masks and insist on handwashing with soap under running water when the students report so that they don’t get infected. We have been assured of the PPE but as of now, they are not yet in. I am sure we will receive them soon,” she added.





