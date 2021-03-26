SHS 2 student arrested for raping 18-month-old twins

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Assin Fosu Police Service in the Central Region has arrested a teenage boy for defiling 18-month-old twins.



Patrick Nyarko, 19 years, reportedly abused the two when their mother left them behind in his care.



DailyGuide, citing a UTV report said, the mother of the victim explained that she could not find Patrick and her twin children when she returned. She only found them later, lying in an awkward position in the suspect's room.



“I later found my kids in Patrick’s room, who is a co-tenant, lying prostrate and unconscious on the bed and realized they have been sexually abused,” she said.



After informing her husband, Francis Nkum Junior about the incident, the children were rushed to the Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu in the Central Region where doctors report confirmed the twins had been defiled.



During police interrogation, Patrick reportedly pleaded guilty, while pleading for forgiveness and attributing his actions to the influence of an unknown evil spirit