SEC, PassionAir, Benso Oil support KBTH with GH¢400,000 refurbishment

Health News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in collaboration with PassionAir and Benso Oil Palm Plantation, have refurbished the Neurosurgery Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) at a cost of GH¢400,000.



The gesture highlights the three entities’ commitment to corporate social responsibility, community welfare and healthcare advancement. It aims to enhance access to quality healthcare services.



Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, the Director-General of SEC Ghana, stated that the refurbishment, part of SEC’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, is part of his outfit’s contribution to society.



“We spent a little under GH¢400,000 for this refurbishment. Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission marked our 25th anniversary. Our mandate is to ensure the growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent security market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected. While we were planning the 25th anniversary, we were looking at what we could do in terms of a contribution to society to address a need; and of course, it’s not surprising that we thought about health,” the SEC boss said.



The decision to support KBTH, he added, reflects SEC’s strategic goal of aiding healthcare institutions in the country.



The involvement of Passion Air and Benso Oil Palm Plantations demonstrates collaborative efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure.



“The fact is, we decided to do something to help society, and we decided to come to Korle Bu. The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is a leading hospital in Ghana. We knew we couldn’t do everything so we decided to take on a project, and that’s what led us to take on this refurbishment of the Neurosurgery Ward; and we’re happy that we got some support from some of the partners who came along – Passion Air and Benso Oil Palm Plantation – to do this,” he said.



The investment is not only expected to revitalise the healthcare facility, but also showcases how regulatory bodies can contribute to societal development beyond their traditional mandates, Dr. Yaboa Amoa, Board Chairman of SEC Ghana, noted, stressing the importance of collective commitment to societal welfare.



Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, CEO of KBTH, unveiled the hospital’s initiative ‘100 Ways to Celebrate the 100 Years’, encouraging stakeholders to join efforts in revitalising wards to meet contemporary healthcare standards.



He also highlighted the challenges faced by the hospital, particularly the strain on intensive care resources, and called for collective action to address them.



“Considering the vast number of patients treated, individuals trained and births occurring at Korle Bu, it’s evident how significant its impact on healthcare is. As we celebrate our centenary, we invite everyone to join us in any capacity they can to enhance Korle Bu’s facilities. Together, let’s ensure Korle Bu remains a place we’re all proud to receive treatment at,” he noted.



Additionally, Dr. Ampomah announced a dedicated shortcode for contributions, inviting individuals to participate in Korle Bu’s centenary celebration.



Samuel Abdul Razak Tachie, Corporate Affairs Manager at PassionAir, expressed pride in partnering with SEC and Benso, reaffirming their commitment to making a positive impact on people’s lives.