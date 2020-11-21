General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: GNA

SA High Commissioner-designate presents letters to Minister

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (L) and Grace Jeanet Mason

High Commissioner-Designate of South Africa to Ghana, Madam Grace Jeanet Mason, has presented her open letters to Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



Madam Mason served as the Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa from September 2017 until her appointment as High Commissioner-designate to Ghana.



Presenting the letters, she thanked the Ministry for receiving her and especially, working with her country.



“I reiterate that this will continue to strengthen the bilateral relations between Ghana and South Africa,” she said.



Madam Botchwey in accepting the letters said, “the relations between the two countries had been strong and cordial due to work done in the past and present. The two current Presidents of Ghana and South Africa have ensured that the countries were elevated to binational commission not just the Permanent Joint Commission (PJCC) or cooperation, but elevated even higher than that”.



She, however, said but for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries would have seen a lot of activities that would feed into the binational commission that they had been tasked to establish.



“Going forward, a lot of work will be done per the agreements signed by both countries and operationalizing them,” Madam Botchwey added.

