Russian Embassy distances itself from 'Pro-Russian' demonstration in Takoradi

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has officially disassociated itself from the recent reports circulating in local media regarding an alleged "pro-Russian" demonstration held in Takoradi on August 13, 2023.



The Embassy, through its Twitter account, has clarified that it had no involvement in organizing this unauthorized gathering.



In a statement, the embassy underscored that both the Russian Embassy and other government agencies had no connections with the said event.



Furthermore, upon receiving information in August about the potential planning of a public demonstration, the Embassy promptly alerted the Ghana Police about the possible use of national symbols of the Russian Federation.



"It must be emphasized, that the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana, as well as the other government's agencies, have no connections to the abovementioned unauthorized gathering.



"Moreover, upon receipt in August of an information about a public action being plotted the Embassy immediately appealed to Ghana Police and warned about the possible organization of the rally with the use of the national symbols of the Russian Federation," the statement added.



The Embassy explicitly stated that it was not responsible for the distribution of Russian flags, shirts, placards, or any related materials to the protestors. Nor did it establish any contacts with potential sponsors of the event, including those from abroad.



The Embassy expressed its confidence in the Ghanaian law enforcement authorities' ability to identify all individuals involved in the incident and expects the court to take appropriate actions to ensure justice is served.



