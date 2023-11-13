Running mate has become as cheap as beans in NPP – Beatrice Annan slams NAPO

Politics of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beatrice Annan, a member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has slammed the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), over his address in parliament on the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, on Monday, November 13, 2023, Anan accused NAPO of lying to Ghanaians on issues regarding the floods in parts of the country, including some parts of the Volta Region, due to the spillage.



She added that the government has done nothing concrete to support the flood victims and the minister only went to parliament to add insult to their injuries.



“It is so appalling, sometimes it is so disgusting, for want of a better expression, how the government has gone about this whole Akosombo spillage.



“Six weeks into a disaster. Six weeks into people losing their livelihoods, properties and everything, we have nothing to tell them, we have nothing to show. It is still taking people to come to their aid,” Annan, a lawyer by profession, said.



She added, “And when the energy minister had a golden opportunity to tell us what the government is doing, he nothing but lie. Why would the minister lie about giving MPs their share of whatever the government had given when no MP (had received anything)? You saw all the MPs saying that this is an insult to us, why would you come here and lie”.



She concluded her remarks by mocking NAPO’s alleged bid to become the running mate of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying “and this a person who wants to be a running mate".



She added, "ayɛ fu tisɛ gɔbɛ enti obiaa pre bi," which translates as “running has become as cheap as beans in NPP”



Watch her remarks in the video below:





"Ayɛ fu tisɛ gɔbɛ enti obiaa pre bi" - @Beatrice_Annan1 chides Napo on his running mate ambitions#GoodMorningGhana #MetroTV pic.twitter.com/8oTVA5EcoG — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) November 13, 2023