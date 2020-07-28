Regional News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: GNA

Rotary Club improves water access in Upper West Region

Mr Ahlex Kontor, past president of the Rotary Club, Wa

Mr Ahlex Kontor, the Past President of the Rotary Club of Wa, has announced plans by the club to improve access to potable water and good sanitation in the Upper West Region.



As part of the agenda, the Club had collaborated with Rotary Club of Windsor in Canada to construct 12 boreholes in the Upper West Region at the cost of $163,094.



Mr Kontor, who was addressing a handing over ceremony of the club in Wa at the weekend, noted that the project would benefit about 25,000 people in the Region.



“The club in partnership with Rotary Club of Windsor in Canada has gotten approval from Rotary Foundation to undertake the construction of another 12 boreholes under the project “Bring clean water to Jirapa Municipality”, of which the construction of three boreholes has commenced”, he explained.



Mr Kontor said the club, in partnership with Rotary Club of Oregon Florence in the USA, is also working to secure funding from the Rotary Foundation to construct 12 boreholes in 12 communities, including five health facilities in five Municipalities and Districts in the region.



He said the club would also construct 28 micro flush toilets in the Wa Municipality to support the fight against open defecation.



Other interventions being undertaken by the club in the 2019/2020 Club year included Hepatitis B screening for 400 people in the region and completion of phase II of the Jirapa town water expansion project among others.



“Fellow Rotarians, let us remain committed to giving to the Rotary Foundation for that is the life-wire of Rotary projects,” Mr Kontor urged.



Mr Sylvester Dery, the President of the Rotary Club of Wa, observed that the club could achieve its goals as the best humanitarian club through effective teamwork.



He said the theme for the 2020/2021 Rotary year was “Rotary opens opportunities”, and that members could create those opportunities through the execution of the humanitarian projects.



He pledged to work hard to enable the club to achieve its goals and to meet the theme for the year.



The Rotary Club is a global humanitarian organisation that works towards improving the livelihoods of the people, especially less advantaged groups in society, in the areas of maternal and child health, water and sanitation, disease prevention.



It also works to enhance Literacy and Education, peace and conflict prevention as well as community and economic development.



Also present at the handing over ceremony was Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, as the Guest of Honour.





