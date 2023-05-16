Robert Wisdom Cudjoe cuts sod for the construction of a community center in Aboso Achaise

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The MP for Prestea Huni Valley constituency, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, led a delegation of NDC constituency executives in a sod cutting ceremony on May 15, 2023 to commence the construction of a community centre in Aboso Achaise.



The ceremony was attended by community leaders, traditional authorities and members of the public who expressed their excitement and profound gratitude to the MP for his efforts in bringing development to the area.



Speaking at the ceremony, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe stated that the construction of the community centre was part of his vision to improve the living standards of the people in his constituency. He emphasised that the centre would serve as a hub for social and economic activities, providing a platform for the youth to engage in productive ventures.



The MP further reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every community in his constituency benefits from his developmental agenda.



He urged the people of Aboso Achiase to support him in achieving his vision for the area.



According to the constituency secretary, Matthew Ayeh, it has been extremely challenging for the MP serving under the NPP government because of his associations as NDC MP. Releasing MP’s share of the common funds is a broad topic on it on.



"They are attempting to undermine him and make him fail, but he has made us proud. He needs to be given another term in office because of this accomplishment and many more. He is known as the MP who begins a project before sod is cut, allowing for a swift completion, so the site has already been cleared. The construction of the community centre is expected to enhance their social and economic well-being", he said.



The ceremony ended with a prayer for the success of the program and a call for unity among the people in the area.