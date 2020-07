Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: GNA

Robbers kill security man, GH¢15,000 missing

File photo: The victim is a security man named Moses Buer

A security man in his 60s, Moses Buer, was on Sunday July 26, 2020 found dead at the Wabco Gas filing station by unknown assailants at Sege, Ada West District, Greater Accra Region.



According the Police, he was found lying facedown with his hands tied to his back as well as his legs as his mouth was sealed and taped.



The Sege District Police Commander DSP George Aboagye told the GNA that the local Police received a distressed call on that fateful day at about 5:30am that a body was lying on the premises of the filling sttion.



"We inspected the body, took photographs and we lifted the body for preservation".



A priminary investigation revealed that the unknown assailants broke into the premises and murdered the man who happened to be the security man of the place and took away GH¢15,000," he said.



He said, their investigations led to the arrest of four suspects.



We have arrested the manager and his assistant, Solomon Sebbie 20 and Emmanuel Vehe 23.



We also picked up Emmanuel Sorgbordjor 20, a pump attendant at the filling station and Buer Joseph, a taxi driver and a former worker who was sacked for mismanagement.



The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.

