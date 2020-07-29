Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: GH Page

Robber jumps into river to escape mob attack at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

The suspect later came out of the river with the help of some of his friends

A pickpocket jumped into the Odaw river at Kwame Nkrumah Circle to avoid being beaten by people after snatching a bag from a lady.



The robber after snatching the purse passed it over to his associate who then ran off with the bag containing a mobile phone, money, and other valuables.



The man, who was alleged to be the purse snatcher had no option than to jump into the contaminated and dirty Odaw River to save his life after he was caught red-handed stealing.



An eye witness, Redeemer Buatsi, reporting the incident, said all attempts to arrest the suspect in the river proved futile.



“His ‘colleagues’ finally helped him out after he jumped into the polluted Odaw River to escape from being beaten for snatching someone’s bag,” the eye witness said.



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.