Roads Minister Asenso-Boakye engages Japan Ambassador on completion of key projects

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: Ministry of Roads and Highways

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has held bilateral discussions with the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu, on the completion of key road infrastructure projects in Ghana.



The bilateral meeting underscored the appreciation of the Ghanaian government for Japan's consistent support in driving socio-economic development, particularly in the infrastructure sector.



“I wish to express the appreciation of the government of Ghana to the Prime Minister and the people of Japan for their contributions to the development of our country, particularly in the provision of infrastructure,” said Asenso-Boakye.



Minister Asenso-Boakye further urged Ambassador Hisanobu to expedite the process of securing additional funding for the Volivo Bridge project, highlighting its importance for enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic activities in the region.



In response, Ambassador Hisanobu assured that efforts were underway to facilitate the necessary funding arrangements for the Volivo Bridge project, affirming Japan's commitment to fostering continued collaboration with Ghana.



Hisanobu reiterated his government's commitment to supporting Ghana in its endeavours within the roads and highways sector.



The discussions also addressed issues on the progress of key projects such as the Kumasi Inner Ring Road (Asokwa to Santansi Roundabout) and the Tema-Motorway Interchange Phase 2, where necessary measures are being put in place to ensure smooth delivery of the projects.



Furthermore, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide additional grant funding to cover the increased costs incurred during the construction of the Assin Praso-Assin Foso Road Project.



The extra expenses, totaling about 30.5 million Yen, were primarily due to factors such as fuel price hikes, material escalation, and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.