Road toll increase should reflect in road maintenance - NRSA

Many roads in the country are unmotorable

The Director of Planning at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ing David Osafo Adonteng, says the intended increase in road toll by the Minister-Designate for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah, should reflect maintenance works on the roads.



This statement by the Ing David Osafo Adonteng comes after the Minister-Designate for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah, announced that his ministry will increase road tolls if he is given the nod.



The Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah, has promised to increase toll rates if he is given the nod.



According to him, a research by the Ministry of Roads and Highways has revealed that Ghana pays the lowest toll rates in the world.



Speaking to the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday 16th February 2021, he stated that on the average toll rates around the world are pegged at $1 which is around GHS6.



“But at the moment Ghana pays the lowest toll rates in the whole world. The research that has been done in my ministry on the average toll rates around the world is one dollar. A dollar is close to GHS6 but here people pay 50p for toll rates and if I am given the approval it is one of the things I am going to do immediately. I will go to Cabinet with a proposal to increase toll rates, which will come to this honourable house and I believe all of you will support it and Ghanaians will also accept it”, he told the appointment committee.



Reacting to the issue in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaayire Ofori Ayim, Director of Planning at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ing David Osafo Adonteng, explained that the authority is not against the increase of the road toll.



According to him, citizens deserve value for money and that the increase in toll rates should reflect on the roads.



“If there is an increase in the road toll then the ministry should be ready to fix street lights, fix potholes, maintain the roads and the likes. The monies should serve the purpose for which it was collected,” he explained.