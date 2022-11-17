Revocation of licenses of 17 political parties: EC is being micromanaged by govt – Odike alleges

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has accused the government of being behind the revocation of the license of his party.



Speaking in a Metro TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Odike accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of using the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) for its political vendetta against him.



“I know it is the work of the ruling government; it is political victimisation. All that parts that were okayed apart from the apart from NDC and NPP … I can tell you the rest are Akufo-Addo sponsored parties.



“They (the EC) are doing this with the support of the government and the EC is being micromanaged by the ruling government,” he said.



Odike added the EC saved some political parties, not because of merit but because they liked those parties.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced the termination of the registration certificates of 17 political parties on Monday, November 15, 2022.



The electoral commission justified its decision in the national dailies by citing the party's failure to establish national and regional offices in the country.



The EC said its action is per Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act 574.



Prior to this termination, the Commission on October 13 and 17 cautioned affected political parties and urged them to fulfil the requirements of the Political Parties Act 2000, by submitting to the EC, and their national and regional offices across the country.



See the full list of delisted political parties below:

United Progressive Party (UPP)

United Front Party (UFP)

Democratic Freedom Party (DFP)

National Reform Party (NRP)

Reform Patriotic Democrats (RPD)

Democratic People’s Party (DPP)

United Development System Party (UDSP)

Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE)

Yes People’s Party (YPP)

United Ghana Movement (UGM)

New Vision Party (NVP)

Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP)

Ghana National Party (GNP)

Power Unity Party (PUP)

People’s Action Party (PAP)

United Renaissance Party (URP)

United Love Party (ULP)



