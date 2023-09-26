Reverse this death sentence on Ghanaians - Edudzi appeals to KBTH over new dialysis prices

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, has expressed grave concern over the recent increment in the cost of kidney dialysis at the prestigious Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana.



The cost of this life-saving treatment has surged from GH¢380 to an alarming GH¢768.22, leaving many Ghanaians in distress.



In a heartfelt plea, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo urged the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to reconsider their decision, emphasizing that the hospital should not solely prioritize profit over the well-being of its patients.



"I woke up thinking about this notice at Korle Bu. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is not a private hospital to be focused on only making profit. I want to plead with the management of the hospital to reverse this death sentence on Ghanaian patients. I know friends and families that require dialysis to survive. In the meantime, let’s take good care of our kidneys by drinking enough water. Reverse the increase in the cost of dialysis treatment," Tameklo shared on Facebook.



The shocking increase in the cost of dialysis treatment has left many Ghanaians on social media baffled.



Reports suggest that the management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital notified patients that the cost of dialysis has been increased from GH¢380 to an exorbitant GH¢765.42.



One Ghanaian, in a post on the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), questioned how individuals in need of dialysis treatment would manage to survive such a dramatic cost surge.



The situation has ignited widespread concern among citizens, who are worried about the accessibility and affordability of crucial medical services at one of the nation's most esteemed healthcare institutions.



The increase in the cost of dialysis treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has also raised questions about the healthcare system's ability to provide essential services to those in need.



About kidney dialysis



As Ghanaians rally behind Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo's plea, many are hopeful that the hospital's management will reconsider its decision and prioritize the well-being of patients above all else.



This development serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of accessible and affordable healthcare in Ghana.



Kidney dialysis is a medical procedure used to treat individuals with kidney failure or severe kidney dysfunction.



The procedure aims to replicate the functions of the kidneys, which include filtering waste products and excess fluids from the blood, balancing electrolytes, and maintaining proper fluid balance in the body.



When the kidneys are unable to perform these vital functions adequately, dialysis becomes necessary to sustain the patient's health and well-being.



The Hemodialysis is the most common form of dialysis. During hemodialysis, a patient's blood is pumped out of their body and into a specialized machine called a dialyzer.



In the dialyzer, the blood flows through a series of fine tubes that are bathed in a solution known as dialysate. This solution helps remove waste products and excess fluids from the blood.



After purification, the cleaned blood is returned to the patient's body. Hemodialysis is typically performed in a specialized dialysis center or hospital.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/EA



