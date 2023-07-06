Reverend Wengam lands top appointment at World Assemblies of God Fellowship

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The rise of Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam within the corridors of power in the global body of the Assemblies of God continues with his latest achievement being an appointment to the Health Commission of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.



The appointment of Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam to the Health Commission was confirmed in a statement signed by Rev. D. Mohan, Acting Chairman World Assemblies of God Fellowship, in a statement dated June 26, 2023.



In the statement sighted by GhanaWeb, WAGF was seeking the permission of Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengam for the role of a member of the prestigious Health Commission of WAGF.



An excerpt of the statement reads “The WAGF Church Health Commission exists to facilitate the existence of healthy Spirit Empowered churches globally. Our vision is to help plateaued and declining churches reach their full Kingdom’s potential marked by spiritual and numeric growth.”



The latest appointment marks another huge recognition for Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam who is the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.



He has held the position since February 25, 2023, when he was inducted into office as General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.



In March this year, Reverend Dr Wengam was also elected as the Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance