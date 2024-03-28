Reverend Stephen Wengam appointed co-chair of the Church Health Committee of WAGF

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Reverend Stephen Wengam, the General superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana has earned a new appointment as a Co-Chair of the Church Health Committee of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship (WAGF).



Reverend Wengam is co-chair with Rev Alton Garrison, former Assistant General Superintendent of US Assemblies of God.



The mandate of the committee is to promote the growth and health of churches across the globe.



The committee is to institute measures that will help revitalise local churches and ensure that local pastors are healthy spiritually to lead their churches to greater heights.



The focus of this committee is to help eliminate factors causing churches and pastors to lose their spiritual vitality. They are to assist churches refocus on the Great Commission.



Until then he was a Board Member of the Church Health Committee of WAGF.



Assemblies of God has a global membership of 85 million people made up of adherents and associates.