Revenge killings in relationships: Ghanaians share their thoughts about worrying growing trend

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There have been several reported cases of jilted-related murder in the news in recent times.



This growing trend has seen partners, particularly male, using murder as a means to get back at their significant others, who they believe cheated on them or failed to reciprocate their feelings.

`

In the space of two weeks, there's been three reported cases of partners who resorted to killing as a payback to get even at their partners who may have rejected them, cheated or are suspects to either acts.



Some Ghanaians spoke on the issue and shared their opinions with GhanaWeb.



Although many condemn that act, they explain that the sort of investments people put in the relationships could result in actions such as killing when they are jilted although letting go could save the situation.



“Everybody and how they react to issues. Some might let it go, others may not let it go and would like to take revenge because they might have invested in the fellow and he or she thinks they will have to get something back. It looks like the ladies are really cheating the men and some men also do not want to let it go so they just end the life of their partner,” an individual said.



Others also noted that contributions of the security agencies in jilted-related murders are minimal because some of these cases go unreported.



“The police are not in your house to ensure that you don't kill someone, because if you are in your house with your wife or girlfriend, whatever goes on in the room is between you and her. So, what we can do to curb this issue is educate the public to beware of killings that have happened through relationships” another added.



As a way of curbing this growing trend, some are calling for self consciousness in relationships and marriages as well as education on the rise of revenge killings in the country.







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











NW/WA